Sindh declines services of Corona Tiger Force: PM’s Khan assistant

Sindh minister terms Dar's remarks as "disinformation"

The volunteer force was formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan last month with an aim to help the government enforce social distancing rules at mosques, public places and provide ration and emergency cash to people at their doorsteps.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Usman Dar, PM Khan's special adviser on youth affairs, said that the provincial government has declined to accept the services of over 154,000 volunteers. He added that the opposition parties are trying to politicise the volunteer force since day one.

He urged the provincial government to review its decision so the volunteers could help people in the cities and villages of Sindh.

The PTI’s federal government and PPP-led Sindh government have been publicly hurling accusations at each other over the handling of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh information minister, termed the remarks of PM Khan’s special assistant as “disinformation”.

The minister said that his government has reservations over the name of the volunteer force. But he added that the provincial chief secretary has already written a letter to deputy commissioners in Sindh to facilitate the Corona Tiger Relief Force.