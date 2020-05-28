Sindh CM for expediting DNA identification of plane crash victims

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed on Thursday the authorities expedite DNA identification of the PIA plane crash victims.

Ninety-seven passengers were killed and two survived after an A-320 aircraft of the PIA crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony minutes before landing on May 22.

The process of identification of the victims is still continued. CM Shah visited the forensic lab at the Karachi University on Thursday.

The lab conducts DNA and coronavirus tests, officials briefed the CM. They said 12 victims of the plane crash had been identified so far.

“I have come here for stalled DNA tests of the plane crash victims,” CM Shah said. “Relatives of the deceased individuals are extremely worried.”

He asked officials to conduct DNA tests at the earliest to lessen the suffering of the bereaved families.