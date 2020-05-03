Sindh Board of Revenue to reopen offices from Monday

After the National Database and Registration Authority, the Sindh Board of Revenue has also announced reopening its offices from Monday.

The Sindh Board of Revenue offices were closed on March 22 amid the coronavirus fears.

The offices of sub-registrars will be open from 10am to 4pm on all working days during Ramazan, the SBOR said in a statement.

Applicants will have to get an appointment with the sub-registrar for registration of their documents.

Abdul Hassan, assistant sub-registrar of the SBOR Clifton branch, told Samaa Digital that lawyers could directly contact sub-registrars to take appointments.

Each party would get a fixed time of 20 minutes and applicants would be required to reach the office premises five minutes earlier.

No applicant would be allowed into the SBOR offices without a message of confirmation of their appointment, the statement said further.

Applicants would be required to act upon all SOPs including the use of masks, sanitisers and maintaining a safe distancing in the SBOR offices.