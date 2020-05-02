Sindh bans transportation of wheat for 45 days

The government of Sindh has imposed a ban on the transportation of wheat to other provinces for 45 days, according to a notification issued by the Sindh home department.

The ban was imposed on the request of the provincial health department, the home department said. The move aims to avert a flour crisis in the province.

The notification said that the ban was imposed under the West Pakistan’s Food Control Act. The government will take action against violators under section 6 of the Act.

The deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and food officers have been authorised to raid food stores and initiate action against the culprits.