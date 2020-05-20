Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh allows Eidul Fitr, Jummatul Wida congregations

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Sindh allows Eidul Fitr, Jummatul Wida congregations

Photo: AFP

The Sindh government has allowed religious congregations on Eidul Fitr and Jummatul Wida, provincial ministers announced Wednesday.

Eid prayers will be held in the province and so will be Jummatul Wida, Sindh Information Nasir Shah announced at a press conference in Karachi.

He said all prayers, including Taraweeh, would be held under the SOPs formulated by the centre, in consultation with religious scholars.

“Eid prayers will be held at open places and parks,” Shah said. “Prayers could be held twice at places with large number of people.”

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani urged the masses to offer prayers at open places instead of in smaller mosques.

He said the provincial government had not allowed processions on Youm-e-Ali (RA).

“Whatever restrictions we placed, they were placed after consultation with doctors,” Ghani said.

There was no point of restricting prayers and keeping mosques closed, when all markets and industries had already been opened, according to the minister.

He said religious clerics had cooperated a lot with the government and urged the masses to act upon the SOPs while offering prayers.

The Sindh government had imposed a ban on congregational prayers on March 26. The measure was one of the many aimed at stemming the coronavirus spread.

