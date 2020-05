Two siblings were found dead at their house in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Ravi on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Iqbal Hashmi and Imrana Hashmi. The police said that they had been living in the house for the last 18 years and did not have any contact with their neighbours. Their relatives live abroad.

The police have said that they found marks around the deceased’s necks that could mean that they have been strangled. A case has been registered against unknown suspects by the police.