Sialkot NGO says PTI used its picture for ‘fake publicity’

A welfare organisation in Sialkot has called out the PTI for uploading a photo of its volunteers on Facebook claiming that they are workers of the Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force.

Two days ago, a post describing the functions and roles of the Tiger Force was shared by the official Facebook account of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The picture attached with the post showed three men standing outside a mosque. Two of them were in yellowish-green vests, while one was in black clothes. It was also shared on the official website of the force.

The photo was captioned “Tiger Force front line volunteers”. Following the post, members of the welfare organisation expressed their surprise and distaste on Facebook.

The volunteers said that they were not a part of the Tiger Force and instead had been working to disinfect mosques with a civil society organisation in Sialkot for the last month.

“We strictly condemn this move by PTI,” one of the volunteers in the picture said, adding that this was another attempt by the party to take undue credit for someone else’s work.

On the other hand, Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the man in the black clothes was a volunteer of the Tiger Force.

“His name is Sajjid Pervaiz,” he told SAMAA TV. “One of the SOPs of the force is to make sure that mosques across Sialkot are disinfected regularly and Pevaiz had been supervising its implementation,” Dar clarified.

He added that 9,000 volunteers of the Tiger Force were working in the Sialkot according to the directives of the prime ministers. “This incident is just an example of cheap politics,” Dar added.

The picture has been taken down from PM Khan’s social media account.