Thursday, May 28, 2020  | 4 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sialkot man murders wife to be with sister-in-law

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Sialkot man murders wife to be with sister-in-law

A man was arrested for the murder of his wife in Sialkot’s Daska tehsil on Thursday.

The woman was murdered two days ago. The police has registered a case. on the complaint of the victim’s cousin.

Police said the suspect, Khawar, had feelings for his sister-in-law and wanted to marry her. They said Khawar’s wife found out about it and he decided to kill her.

In his statement, the arrested man said he shot his wife and then called 15 and said someone had murdered his wife. He said he was plotting to kill her with his sister-in-law because his wife was “fat” and sister-in-law was “smart”.

The couple got married three years ago.

