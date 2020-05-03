Shopkeeper shot dead in Rawalpindi for resisting robbery

A shopkeeper was shot dead in Rawalpindi’s Karyana on Saturday for resisting a robbery.

Three suspects entered his shop on Kallar Syedan Road, within the jurisdiction of the Rawat police, to loot it.

When Asghar Ali resisted the robbery, they shot him.

His body was shifted to the DHQ Hospital in Rawalpindi.

Another shopkeeper who witnessed the robbery-murder described the assailants as young men in their early 20s. They pulled out their pistols and shot Asghar, he said.

The police have sealed the area and are searching for the suspects.