Wednesday, May 6, 2020  | 12 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Shibli Faraz: PPP restricted to Sindh, politicking over COVID-19

Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Shibli Faraz: PPP restricted to Sindh, politicking over COVID-19

The PPP is a national party but it has unfortunately limited itself to Sindh. The PPP leadership is doing political point scoring at a time when the coronavirus is in its full swing.

This is what the newly appointed information minister, Shibli Faraz, said in an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV on Wednesday.

On the other hand, PPP leaders accuse the Centre of doing the same. Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had claimed that the federal government has tried to turn the business community against the provincial government and is politicking in such crucial times.

During the interview, Faraz also weighed in on the PML-N and claimed it is divided from the inside. “In times of crisis, the PML-N leadership flees the country. They can be only either in power or in London,” he said.

Faraz is a cricket fanatic. Speaking about the involvement of Pakistan cricket team players in spot fixing, he said strict punishments must be set so no player even thinks of doing it.

The minister said he’ll take the matter to parliament as well if need be.

