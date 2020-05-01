Sheikh Rasheed offers to resume railway operations within a day

Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed has offered to resume operations of the Pakistan Railways with all safety precautions against COVID-19.

During a meeting regarding railway operations with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday [April 30], the minister said that the Railway’s functions can be commenced within a day. By seating passengers according to the rules of social distancing and installing hand sanitisers, travelling through trains can be made possible, Rasheed briefed.

“Some trains have also been converted into quarantine centres,” he added.

On this, PM Khan assured that a decision regarding this will soon be taken. He instructed Rasheed to prepare a plan to pull Pakistan Railways out of losses.

Passengers trains across the country had been closed as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

The premier also allowed work on CPEC’s ML-1 project to begin.