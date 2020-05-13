Wednesday, May 13, 2020  | 19 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sharifs made companies under employee names to launder money: Akbar

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PML-N says the government is trying to hide its incompetence

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on accountability claimed on Wednesday that the Sharif family had set up companies and banks accounts in the name of their domestic staff and the government had found evidence of transactions of billions of rupees from such accounts.

It would be impossible for Shehbaz Sharif to save himself, PM Khan’s Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Akbar claimed that Shehbaz set up a bank account under the name of an employee of the Ramzan Sugar Mills and transferred money through it. A company was made in the name of Model Town’s peon, he added.

He said that it is NAB’s prerogative to take a decision whether to arrest Sharif or not. Akbar, however, suggested NAB placed Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List.

The PML-N has rejected the government’s claims. Marriyum Aurangzeb, the party spokesperson, said in a statement that the government was tarnishing the image of Pakistan in its attempt to defame the Sharif brothers.

In a separate statement, Shehbaz Sharif said that the “propaganda” can’t hide the government’s incompetence.
FaceBook WhatsApp
pmln Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Shahzad Akbar, Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.