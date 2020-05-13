Sharifs made companies under employee names to launder money: Akbar

PML-N says the government is trying to hide its incompetence

It would be impossible for Shehbaz Sharif to save himself, PM Khan’s Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Akbar claimed that Shehbaz set up a bank account under the name of an employee of the Ramzan Sugar Mills and transferred money through it. A company was made in the name of Model Town’s peon, he added.

He said that it is NAB’s prerogative to take a decision whether to arrest Sharif or not. Akbar, however, suggested NAB placed Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List.

The PML-N has rejected the government’s claims. Marriyum Aurangzeb, the party spokesperson, said in a statement that the government was tarnishing the image of Pakistan in its attempt to defame the Sharif brothers.

In a separate statement, Shehbaz Sharif said that the “propaganda” can’t hide the government’s incompetence.