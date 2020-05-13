Sharifs made companies under employee names to launder money: Akbar

PML-N says the government is trying to hide its incompetencePrime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on accountability claimed on Wednesday that the Sharif family had set up companies and banks accounts in the name of their domestic staff and the government had found evidence of transactions of billions of rupees from such accounts.It would be impossible for Shehbaz Sharif to save himself, PM Khan’s Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.Akbar claimed that Shehbaz set up a bank account under the name of an employee of the Ramzan Sugar Mills and transferred money through it. A company was made in the name of Model Town’s peon, he added.He said that it is NAB’s prerogative to take a decision whether to arrest Sharif or not. Akbar, however, suggested NAB placed Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List.The PML-N has rejected the government’s claims. Marriyum Aurangzeb, the party spokesperson, said in a statement that the government was tarnishing the image of Pakistan in its attempt to defame the Sharif brothers.In a separate statement, Shehbaz Sharif said that the “propaganda” can’t hide the government’s incompetence.