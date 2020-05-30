Saturday, May 30, 2020  | 6 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Security agencies arrest suspected Daesh militant in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Picture: Sindh police

The law enforcement agencies arrested a suspected militant of outlawed Daesh in Karachi, a senior police official said Saturday.

Special Investigation Unit SSP Irfan Bahadur told SAMAA TV the suspected militant identified as Sikandar was arrested in Karachi in a joint raid carried out by SIU and a federal intelligence agency.

According to a press release issued by the SIU, the arrested man attacked a clinic with a hand grenade in PIB colony after the doctor declined to pay him extortion money. He was involved in various other unlawful activities.

The suspected militant was arrested in 2013 and was sent to Mardan jail, the press release said. He continued working for another banned outfit after his release from the prison and joined Daesh in 2019.

daesh
 
