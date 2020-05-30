School association wants to reopen educational institutes from June 15

The All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association demanded on Saturday the provincial government reopen educational institutions in the province from June 15.

Haider Ali, the association’s chairman, warned that they will stage protests if the government doesn’t permit them to open educational institutions.

Ali told SAMAA TV that the government had told them that it will decide whether to open institutions or not in the meeting of the steering committee for education but the meeting has not been held.

He said that the schools can make necessary arrangements for the protection of students. The students will be made to sit at a distance of three feet from each other and timings of schools can also be reduced.

The Sindh government, however, has decided against reopening schools across the province from June 1.

A notification issued on Friday by the education department read that all educational institutions in the province will continue to remain closed after June 1 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

It said the date of reopening of the schools will be announced considering the coronavirus situation in the province.

It also said the students of grades one to eight have been promoted to their next classes.