Rs3,000 fine for people not wearing masks in Islamabad

People who don’t wear masks in Islamabad will be fined Rs3,000 and may also face jail time.

A tweet by the office of Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat announced on Sunday that the local administration would be enforcing the rule strictly.

Dr Zafar Mirza, the premier’s aide on health, said on Twitter earlier in the day that masks were mandatory for everyone in Pakistan.

The Islamabad administration’s announcement came after Dr Mirza’s.

They will be checking public spaces such as markets, mosques, public transport, lanes, roads and offices.

Violators could face jail time under Section 188 of the PPC.