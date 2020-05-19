Rs15m looted in major Karachi bank heist, two guards arrested

A gang of six suspects robbed a bank in Karachi’s Korangi in broad daylight Tuesday.

They managed to escape with Rs15 million, a bank official said.

Two security guards have been taken into custody for questioning, the police said. The Korangi SSP said the culprits snatched the weapons of the security guards.

This is one of the city’s first major bank heists this year.

CCTV camera footage of the incident was also taken before escaping by the culprits.

A forensic team has collected evidence samples to test, while an inquiry has been initiated.