Rawalpindi has reported 23 child abuse cases in four months

Posted: May 1, 2020
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
At least 23 cases of child abuse have been reported in Rawalpindi in the last four months, the police said on Thursday.

These include cases of 11 boys and 12 girls. The police said that they have arrested 22 suspects in these cases so far.

The Aiport police arrested a man for raping and killing two girls last week, while two suspects have been arrested for raping a 14-year-old in Rawat.

The Rawalpindi police have said that they have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to dealing with perpetrators of child abuse.

