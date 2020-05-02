Rangers arrest ‘fake’ intelligence officer, cop for kidnapping Karachi man

The Rangers in Karachi have arrested four members of a kidnapping gang, including a fake intelligence officer, a policeman and an employee of the excise department, in a raid conducted in Mehmoodabad.

The Rangers and the Special Investigation Unit recovered a man who was abducted by the accused a few days ago. The accused had demanded Rs50 million from the man’s family.

One of the accused had met the family members of the man as an intelligence official and demanded ransom for his release, the statement said. One of the accused was a member of the Counter Terrorism Department and the other one is an employee of the excise department.

According to the Rangers, their two aides have managed to escape during the raid and the paramilitary force is carrying out raids to arrest them. The accused were handed over to the police.