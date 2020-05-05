Railways minister seeks PM’s permission to run 40 trains

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow his department to resume train services in the country.

“We have told him that we will run 40 trains from May 10 and we should be given permission for that,” the minister told SAMAA TV Tuesday. “We haven’t been given permission yet.”

Passenger train services in the country have been suspended since March 22. The measure was taken to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The virus has so far killed 505 people while the number of known cases has jumped to 21,838 in Pakistan. The country remains on a lockdown since the last week of March.

“We told the prime minister in the cabinet [meeting] today that we have a monthly expense of Rs5 billion and we can’t pay our employees July’s salaries,” Rasheed said.

The Sindh transport minister, however, advised Rasheed against running trains, warning that such a step could cause an increase in number of infections.

This is not the time to run trains but to protect people from coronavirus, Transport Minister Owais Shah said in a statement.

It’s the state’s responsibility to protect the people and the federal government should not play with their lives for money, Shah added.