Quetta factory sealed for producing fake ice cream

The Balochistan Food Authority sealed an ice cream factory in Quetta on Friday.

The BFA spokesperson said their food safety teams sealed the factories of popular brands for producing fake and unhealthy ice cream.

It was done in a raid in Kharotabad.

Samples of the labeled ice creams of different brands and the ingredients used to make the products were taken from the factory and sent to a lab for testing.

BFA Director-General Ibrahim Baloch said the authority is equipped and ready to curb the production and sale of substandard, unhealthy and counterfeit food items.

He said enemies of public health are playing with people’s health to earn a few extra pennies. This will strictly not be allowed, he said, adding that the teams also surveyed some milk shops near Burwari Road after receiving complaints.

Milk samples were taken from at least 10 shops for lab testing.