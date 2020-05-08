Friday, May 8, 2020  | 14 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Quetta factory sealed for producing fake ice cream

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Quetta factory sealed for producing fake ice cream

The Balochistan Food Authority sealed an ice cream factory in Quetta on Friday.

The BFA spokesperson said their food safety teams sealed the factories of popular brands for producing fake and unhealthy ice cream.

It was done in a raid in Kharotabad.

Samples of the labeled ice creams of different brands and the ingredients used to make the products were taken from the factory and sent to a lab for testing.

BFA Director-General Ibrahim Baloch said the authority is equipped and ready to curb the production and sale of substandard, unhealthy and counterfeit food items.

He said enemies of public health are playing with people’s health to earn a few extra pennies. This will strictly not be allowed, he said, adding that the teams also surveyed some milk shops near Burwari Road after receiving complaints.

Milk samples were taken from at least 10 shops for lab testing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Pakistan's digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Pakistan’s digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
Islamabad IG reveals main hurdles in case investigation
Islamabad IG reveals main hurdles in case investigation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.