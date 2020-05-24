Sunday, May 24, 2020  | 30 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Queen Elizabeth sends condolences over PK-8303 crash

Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth sends condolences over PK-8303 crash

Photo: Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth has condoled with President Arif Alvi over the loss of lives in the PK-8303 crash.

The PIA flight crashed in Karachi on Friday, killing 97 people. Two people survived the crash.

In a statement posted on the Royal Family’s official Twitter account, the Queen said she and Prince Phillip were saddened by the news.

“We send our most sincere condolences to you, the families and friends of those who have died, and to the Pakistani people, particularly at this time of Eid,” read the statement.

Condolences have been pouring in from across the world after the crash, with world leaders and high-profile personalities expressing their sorrow over the loss of lives.

