Sunday, May 17, 2020
Pakistan

Punjab transporters refuse to resume public transport on government’s SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
File Photo

The Public Transport Association in Punjab has refused to resume public transport in the province from Monday, May 18 on the SOPs issued by the government.

In a media briefing on Sunday, the association’s spokesperson said that public transport vehicles will not come out on the roads under the conditions given by the government.

“We were not informed about this decision, neither were the SOPs discussed with us,” he said, pointing that transporters did not even receive a written notification by the government.

He claimed that over the request of the authorities, transporters decided to reduce their fares by 20% but the government should adjust this amount through other services.

The association has demanded that they will only resume the service after new SOPs are decided keeping their demands into consideration. They have threatened that the decision will be implemented in other provinces as well.

“We are not begging but are asking for our rights,” the spokesperson added.

Public transport Punjab
 
﻿
