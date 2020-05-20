Punjab transporters end strike, resuming operations from Thursday

All Pakistan Transport Association has agreed to run buses across Punjab from Thursday after talks with the provincial government on Wednesday.

The association has also agreed to reduce bus fares by 20% on GT Road, its chairman Asmatullah Chughtai said. He, however, added that the buses on motorway will not give travelers any discount.

The transporters have assured the government that they will follow its SOPs to curb the spread of coronavirus and there will be no over-loading on the busses.

The Punjab government had allowed the transporters to run the buses earlier this week but the drivers had announced a strike on Tuesday against the government’s decision to reduce the bus fares by 20%.