Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab transporters end strike, resuming operations from Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab transporters end strike, resuming operations from Thursday

A file photo of Pakistan Nankana Sahib-Lahore-Amritsar bus at Wagah border in January 2013. Photo: AFP

All Pakistan Transport Association has agreed to run buses across Punjab from Thursday after talks with the provincial government on Wednesday.

The association has also agreed to reduce bus fares by 20% on GT Road, its chairman Asmatullah Chughtai said. He, however, added that the buses on motorway will not give travelers any discount.

The transporters have assured the government that they will follow its SOPs to curb the spread of coronavirus and there will be no over-loading on the busses.

The Punjab government had allowed the transporters to run the buses earlier this week but the drivers had announced a strike on Tuesday against the government’s decision to reduce the bus fares by 20%.

