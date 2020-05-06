Punjab to ease coronavirus lockdown after May 9,

The Punjab government has decided to ease its lockdown after May 9. The province has reported 8,693 cases of the novel coronavirus so far.

Textile, steel and spare part shops will be allowed to operate for six hours. Shopkeepers been directed to strictly follow SOPs while dealing with the public.

Parks will also be reopened for the public, but they’ll not be allowed to go on any swings or rides.

The province made the announcement prior to the National Command and Operation Centre meeting that is due to take place today (Wednesday).

Planning Minister Asad Umar will chair the meeting in Islamabad to decide whether the country-wide lockdown will be extended after May 9 or not. The chief ministers from all provinces will attend the meeting via video link.