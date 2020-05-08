Friday, May 8, 2020  | 14 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab suggests not easing lockdown in major cities

Posted: May 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Punjab suggests not easing lockdown in major cities

Photo: FILE

The Punjab government has suggested that lockdown restrictions should not be eased in major cities in the province.

The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in major Punjab cities, provincial information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said while speaking to the media.

The provincial government would request the centre not to ease restrictions in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, according to the minister.

Punjab has reported more than 8,600 known case of the virus. It has so far claimed 156 lives in the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that his government in the centre would be lifting the lockdown from May 9.

“We have decided to do this in phases because many people are facing a lot of difficulties and we cannot continue with it,” he said.

Medical experts have warned that the decision to lift the lockdown will cause a spike in coronavirus infections across the country.

“God forbid, if it spreads, the lockdown will need to be intensified,” renowned scientist Dr Atta-ur-Rehman told SAMAA TV Anchorperson Nadeem Malik. He was one of the panelists on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live Thursday.

