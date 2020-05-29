Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

Punjab records 10-year high in purchased wheat

Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab records 10-year high in purchased wheat

File photo: AFP

The Punjab government has procured four million metric tonnes of wheat this season, the most in the last 10 years.

Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan had set an initial target of procuring 4.5 million metric tonnes. He has summoned a meeting of the food department on the matter.

Khan said he’ll apprise Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the “success”.

Pakistan, especially Punjab, has been dealing with wheat crises often. Thousands of tonnes of illegally stocked wheat is seized every week across the province in raids.

The raids and investigations are being supervised by Khan. He had assured that he’s conducting operations in each district of Punjab and taking strict action against wheat hoarders and profiteers.

HOME  
 
 
