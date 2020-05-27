Punjab is changing the timings of markets, malls and shops

As the Eid holidays come to an end, the Punjab government has tightened the smart lockdown changing timings of all markets, shopping malls and shops in the province.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal announced the new timings for business and trade in the province. Confectionery shops will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm.

From May 27, malls and markets will resume their previous timings of 9am to 5pm. Only medical stores will be allowed to remain open round the clock.

Grocery stores, milk shops and bakeries will be allowed to remain open throughout the week.

Iqbal ordered strict implementation of coronavirus precautionary SOPs at malls. “Buyers will be screened through thermal guns and use of hand sanitisers, gloves and masks will be mandatory,” he said.

Automobile industries and other manufacturing sectors will be allowed to operate seven days a week, while showrooms have been granted permission to stay open for four days. Previously, due to Eid, the province had allowed markets to remain open till 10pm.

Iqbal added that the decision of imposition of lockdown in the province will be taken by experts from the provincial and federal levels.

On the other hand, Sindh Interior Minister Nasir Shah told SAMAA TV that the Sindh government will consider imposing a strict lockdown if the number of cases in the province exceeds 10,000.

Governor Imran Ismail, however, opposed this, saying that across the globe countries were going towards providing relief to their people. “If Sindh decides to go towards a lockdown, I will not support them,” he said.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 1,446 coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 59,155 cases. At least 1,225 deaths have been reported.