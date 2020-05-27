Wednesday, May 27, 2020  | 3 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab is changing the timings of markets, malls and shops

SAMAA | - Posted: May 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab is changing the timings of markets, malls and shops

Online Photo

As the Eid holidays come to an end, the Punjab government has tightened the smart lockdown changing timings of all markets, shopping malls and shops in the province.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal announced the new timings for business and trade in the province. Confectionery shops will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm.

From May 27, malls and markets will resume their previous timings of 9am to 5pm. Only medical stores will be allowed to remain open round the clock.

Grocery stores, milk shops and bakeries will be allowed to remain open throughout the week.

Iqbal ordered strict implementation of coronavirus precautionary SOPs at malls. “Buyers will be screened through thermal guns and use of hand sanitisers, gloves and masks will be mandatory,” he said.

Automobile industries and other manufacturing sectors will be allowed to operate seven days a week, while showrooms have been granted permission to stay open for four days. Previously, due to Eid, the province had allowed markets to remain open till 10pm.

Iqbal added that the decision of imposition of lockdown in the province will be taken by experts from the provincial and federal levels.

On the other hand, Sindh Interior Minister Nasir Shah told SAMAA TV that the Sindh government will consider imposing a strict lockdown if the number of cases in the province exceeds 10,000.

Governor Imran Ismail, however, opposed this, saying that across the globe countries were going towards providing relief to their people. “If Sindh decides to go towards a lockdown, I will not support them,” he said.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 1,446 coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 59,155 cases. At least 1,225 deaths have been reported.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab Sindh smart lockdown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
lockdown, sindh, punjab, coronavirus, covid-19, interior minister, nasir shah, governor, imran ismail, commerce, trade, mian ahsan iqbal, shops, bakeries, markets, malls
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA's PK-8308
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA’s PK-8308
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.