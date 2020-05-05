Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab Food Authority seals Rawalpindi shops for not following SOPs

Posted: May 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab Food Authority seals Rawalpindi shops for not following SOPs

Online Photo

The Punjab Food Authority has sealed multiple shops and has issued warnings to sellers across Rawalpindi for not following coronavirus SOPs issued by the government.

The authority made a surprise visit to utility stores, dairy shops and fast-food restaurants in the city. It sealed three of these shops for not adequately following safety measures.

Multiple spice sellers were fined for failing to follow proper cleanliness protocols. More than 390 litres of milk not meeting food standards was disposed of.

On the other hand, a sweets shop in Gujjar Khan was sealed for using lower quality oil.

The government has been strictly monitoring shops and sellers across the country ensuring implementation of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Punjab Food Authority Rawalpindi
 
