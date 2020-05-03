Sunday, May 3, 2020  | 9 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab extends Utility Store timings

Posted: May 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Punjab extends Utility Store timings

Photo: File

The Punjab government has extended the hours of Utility Stores across the province.

According to a notification issued by the government, the stores will now be open from 9am to 8pm. People will be able to visit the stores after iftaar as well.

The primary and secondary health department has also issued a notification on this and said the decision was made to facilitate people.

People will, however, have to continue practicing social distancing at the stores.

Most stores close at 5pm under the lockdown policy.

