Punjab doctors end protest after govt promises protective equipment

The Grand Health Alliance ended its protest on Saturday after the Punjab health secretary assured them that their demands would be fulfilled.

The alliance was demanding that the government provide them with personal protective equipment to prevent healthcare workers from contracting the novel coronavirus.

They had been asking for the equipment for more than two weeks. Their demands were met on Saturday after which they ended their sit-in in front of the Punjab health department building.

The health secretary assured the doctors that the government will form committees to ensure the provision of protective equipment and that the appointments of young doctors who were previously sacked on the orders of the Punjab government will be restored within two weeks.

It was also agreed that doctors, nurses and paramedics will be screened for COVID-19 and the health department will also grant risk allowances to all paramedics and doctors employed on adhoc, contract or training bases.

Doctors treating coronavirus patients will also be provided hotel-like facilities at the hospitals.