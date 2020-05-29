Speaker summons Punjab Assembly session at a Lahore hotel

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has summoned a session of the provincial assembly at a Lahore hotel on June 5.

The session will be held at 3pm at the Faletti’s Hotel. It is being held outside the assembly building due to the coronavirus fears.

Speaker Elahi said that seating plan for the members has been finalised. He urged all political parties to have their respective members tested for the virus.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Punjab stands at 22,037. The virus has so far claimed 381 lives in the province.