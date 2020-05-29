Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Speaker summons Punjab Assembly session at a Lahore hotel

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Speaker summons Punjab Assembly session at a Lahore hotel

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has summoned a session of the provincial assembly at a Lahore hotel on June 5.

The session will be held at 3pm at the Faletti’s Hotel. It is being held outside the assembly building due to the coronavirus fears.

Speaker Elahi said that seating plan for the members has been finalised. He urged all political parties to have their respective members tested for the virus.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Punjab stands at 22,037. The virus has so far claimed 381 lives in the province.

