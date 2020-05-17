Sunday, May 17, 2020  | 23 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab allows over 26 industries to reopen as lockdown eases

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab allows over 26 industries to reopen as lockdown eases

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Punjab government has allowed more than 26 industries to reopen from Monday as it eases the lockdown restrictions in the province.

Power looms, food industry, flour mills, poultry feed mills, rice mills, industrial units manufacturing defence equipment and livestock-related businesses can be reopened in the province.

Factories preparing personal protection equipment, sanitisers, soaps, tissue papers can be reopened, according to the notification.

The government allowed fertiliser plants to produce, transport and store fertilisers. Similarly, companies manufacturing tractors, harvester and other equipment, and businesses selling pesticides, seeds, fodder and fertilisers can also be reopened.

The allied departments and businesses of the above-mentioned industries can resume routine activities too, according to the notification.

Industrial units manufacturing mobile phones, motorbikes, bikes, cars and match boxes, soda ash industry and LPG outlets were allowed to reopen as well.

The government also issued SOPs to ensure people practise social distancing and take precautionary measures.

Punjab
 
