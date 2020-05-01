Public won’t forgive those playing politics over virus: information minister

The coronavirus is a national problem, says newly appointed Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz.

He says the public will not forgive those who try to play politics with the virus. He was referring to PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto’s criticism of the federal government over its handling of the virus.

Faraz was addressing his first press conference on Saturday after taking charge as the information minister.

He said the nation is faced with an unprecedented challenge of COVID-19 and a collective response is required to meet it.

Faraz defended the government’s concept of a “smart” lockdown, saying it has been done to protect daily wage earners and labourers from poverty.

Pakistan cannot afford a complete lockdown due to our economic situation, Faraz said, supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance over the lockdown.