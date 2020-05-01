Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Public won’t forgive those playing politics over virus: information minister

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Public won’t forgive those playing politics over virus: information minister

File photo

The coronavirus is a national problem, says newly appointed Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz. 

He says the public will not forgive those who try to play politics with the virus. He was referring to PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto’s criticism of the federal government over its handling of the virus.

Faraz was addressing his first press conference on Saturday after taking charge as the information minister.  

He said the nation is faced with an unprecedented challenge of COVID-19 and a collective response is required to meet it.

Faraz defended the government’s concept of a “smart” lockdown, saying it has been done to protect daily wage earners and labourers from poverty. 

Pakistan cannot afford a complete lockdown due to our economic situation, Faraz said, supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance over the lockdown. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Shibli Faraz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
'Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues'
‘Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.