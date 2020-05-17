Public transport to resume in KP from Monday

Public transport will be resuming in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday, the government has decided.

Information Minister Ajmal Wazir announced the decision on Saturday and said it was made after consultations with the federal government. Transport is being resumed in the interest of the people, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the provinces to resume inter-city and inter-provincial transport. So far, only Punjab and KP, the provinces under PTI rule, have agreed to restore transport services.

KP has also decided to reopen barber shops thrice a week. Barbers will be open from Friday to Sunday from the morning till 4pm and will be subject to the government’s SOPs.