Sunday, May 31, 2020
PTI Sindh Assembly member Shahnawaz Jadoon diagnosed with COVID-19

Posted: May 31, 2020
Photo: Provincial Assembly of Sindh/website

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s member of the Sindh Assembly, Shahnawaz Jadoon, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

His test results came out Saturday night after which he has been shifted into isolation. Jadoon has said that he will defeat the virus and has requested people to pray for him.

So far, 11 other members of the assembly have tested positive for the deadly virus. Of these seven were from PPP, two from MQM and one from MMA and PTI each.

Out of the total of 168 members of the assembly, 50% members have been tested for COVID-19. All the members of the assembly will be tested.

During the last assembly session, it was decided that the upcoming session will be held with 50% attendance so that social distancing is maintained.

More than 27,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh so far and 429 people have died.

Coronavirus Shahnawaz Jadoon Sindh Assembly
 
Sindh Assembly, coronavirus, covid-19, Sindh, Shahnawaz Jadoon, members, PTI, MQM, PPP, tests
 
