A group of men set a bus on fire and protested near the Godam Chowrangi in Karachi's Korangi Tuesday afternoon.

They were workers of a nearby factory who had been protesting against the non-payment of salaries outside its godown.

The protest intensified when the workers started throwing stones at the factory. The police, however, intervened and controlled the situation.

Both the groups have reached to a mutual agreement after which the protestors dispersed.