Private school owners protest against closure of schools in Quetta

Owners of private schools in Quetta came out on the streets on Tuesday to protest against the government decision to keep schools closed until July 15.

The school owners gathered outside the Quetta Press Club and rallied to Chief Minister’s House. They tried to drop the keys of their schools there but the police intervened.

The protesters shouted slogans and blocked roads. They demanded that the government take back their decision as it will have an adverse affect in Balochistan.

Schools in the province have been shut for more than six months. “We don’t even have money to pay our rents or give salaries to teachers anymore,” the protesters said.

They warned that if their demands are not met, they will drop off the keys of their schools at the offices of deputy commissioners across the province.

“If the government has to stay by their decision, they should look after the schools themselves then,” a protester added.