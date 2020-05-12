Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan

President Alvi constitutes 10th National Finance Commission

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
President Alvi constitutes 10th National Finance Commission

Photo: FILE

President Arif Alvi has constituted the 10th National Finance Commission of Pakistan, according to a notification issued Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chairman of the commission. Its members include PM’s adviser on finance Hafeez Shaikh and chief ministers of the four provinces.

Shaikh would preside over meetings of the commission in the absence of the prime minister, according to the notification. The constitution of the commission would be effective from April 23, 2020.

The finance secretary will be part of the commission as an expert. Javed Jabbar from Balochistan, Dr Asad Saeed from Sindh, Musharraf Rasool from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Tariq Bajwa from Punjab will be members of the commission.

The NFC helps distribute revenue collected through taxes among the federation and provinces. It is constituted after every five years in accordance with Article 160 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Federal and provincial ministers hold the legal status in the commission. It has to have a member from every province who is not part of the government.

Under the NFC Award, the federation hands over the provinces’ share from its revenue collection as per an agreed formula.

As per this formula, 57% of the total revenue of the country is distributed among provinces depending upon their population.

The centre keeps the remaining 43% revenue.

