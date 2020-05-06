Police seize 25,000 flour bags from hoarders in Pindi Bhattian

A total of 25,000 bags of stocked flour were seized by the police from a godown in Pindi Bhattian on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted by Assistant Commissioner Aizaz Aslam after he received news about the warehouse from a special investigation report.

The flour was seized after two search operations, the commissioner said, adding that the commodity has now been handed over to the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Cooperation.

The godown has been sealed. “The police has been instructed to strictly monitor all entry and exit points of the district,” Aslam said. “All vehicles are being strictly checked,” he added.

District authorities across Pakistan have been cracking down against hoarders and profiteers.