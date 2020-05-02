PM orders daily commodity price reduction after petrol price cut

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered provincial governments to ensure that daily commodities are available in markets at reduced prices after a recent cut in petrol prices.

On Thursday, the federal government slashed the prices of petroleum products by Rs15 per litre for the month of May. The new price of petrol will be Rs81.58 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division.

The prime minister wants the benefit of this cut to reach the public and has ordered provinces to take immediate measures to ensure this.

The PM said the prices of daily commodities have been raised in the past with a rise in petrol prices “without further ado”.

He wants strict action against offenders and directed the provinces to get help of district administrations to help locate those who are artificially inflating prices..