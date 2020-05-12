Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM only interested in IMF loans, says Bilawal

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM only interested in IMF loans, says Bilawal

Photo: FILE

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the prime minister was only interested in loans from the International Monetary Fund, as he accused the centre of not taking adequate measures on national issues.

“How many labourers or their representative bodies the prime minister met in the recent days,” he questioned at a press conference in Islamabad. “We will have to support our poor and working class people.”

The PPP chairman said his government was reducing rents and school fees through the Sindh (Covid-19) Emergency Relief Bill, 2020. “But the centre rejected our bill,” he added.

Bilawal said his party-led government in Sindh would again send the bill to the federation.

He said the federal government was not taking adequate measures to fight swarms of locusts, just like it did in the case of coronavirus pandemic.

“Food security has become a global issue right now,” Bilawal said. “These locusts are more of a threat to Pakistan’s food security.”

He said the Sindh government had raised the issue last year too, but the centre failed to prevent these swarms of locusts from attacking crops.

“We were promised six planes to fight locusts, but only one was provided without a pilot,” the PPP chairman said.

He expressed regret over political point scoring by the centre on every issue.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh, coronavirus, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP, PM Imran Khan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.