PM only interested in IMF loans, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the prime minister was only interested in loans from the International Monetary Fund, as he accused the centre of not taking adequate measures on national issues.

“How many labourers or their representative bodies the prime minister met in the recent days,” he questioned at a press conference in Islamabad. “We will have to support our poor and working class people.”

The PPP chairman said his government was reducing rents and school fees through the Sindh (Covid-19) Emergency Relief Bill, 2020. “But the centre rejected our bill,” he added.

Bilawal said his party-led government in Sindh would again send the bill to the federation.

He said the federal government was not taking adequate measures to fight swarms of locusts, just like it did in the case of coronavirus pandemic.

“Food security has become a global issue right now,” Bilawal said. “These locusts are more of a threat to Pakistan’s food security.”

He said the Sindh government had raised the issue last year too, but the centre failed to prevent these swarms of locusts from attacking crops.

“We were promised six planes to fight locusts, but only one was provided without a pilot,” the PPP chairman said.

He expressed regret over political point scoring by the centre on every issue.