PM Khan to attend emergency session of World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend an emergency session of the World Economic Forum on May 20, his special assistant said Tuesday.

The Pakistan premier will attend the meeting through a video link, according to PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill.

He would speak about the impact of coronavirus on Pakistan’s economy and the measures to protect the poor people through his government’s Ehsaas Programme.

PM Khan would apprise the forum of how to aid millions of Pakistanis in these difficult economic circumstances, according to Gill.

He said the world community appreciated PM Khan’s human-friendly philosophy.