Tuesday, May 19, 2020  | 25 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan to attend emergency session of World Economic Forum

Posted: May 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: FILE

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend an emergency session of the World Economic Forum on May 20, his special assistant said Tuesday.

The Pakistan premier will attend the meeting through a video link, according to PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill.

He would speak about the impact of coronavirus on Pakistan’s economy and the measures to protect the poor people through his government’s Ehsaas Programme.

PM Khan would apprise the forum of how to aid millions of Pakistanis in these difficult economic circumstances, according to Gill.

He said the world community appreciated PM Khan’s human-friendly philosophy.

Imran Khan World Economic Forum
 
