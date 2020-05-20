Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan summons cabinet meeting to discuss sugar crisis report

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PM Khan summons cabinet meeting to discuss sugar crisis report

File photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday to give his ministers a briefing over the forensic report on sugar crisis in the country.

According to the government sources, the meeting will be held in the prime minister house at 1pm.

On April 5, the FIA DG submitted the inquiry committee’s report to the prime minister. According to the report, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi were among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

The JDW Sugar Mills and JK (Colony-II), owned and controlled by PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, exported 17.24% of their total production, the report said. Tareen’s mills availed 22.71% of the total subsidy amounting to Rs561 million.

The report then mentioned RYK Mills Limited, Etihad Sugar Mills and Two Star Industries, which are owned by Makhdoom Omer Shehryar.

Shehryar is the brother of National Food Security and Research Minister Khusro Bakhtiar. His companies exported 31.17% of their total production. They availed 18.31% of the total subsidy amounting to Rs452 million.

On April 25, PM Kha had given the sugar crisis inquiry commission two more weeks to submit its forensic audit report. The report has been prepared and will be discussed in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan jahangir tareen
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Jahangir Tareen, Sugar Crisis, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’
Pakistan receives 99 ventilators from China: NDMA
Pakistan receives 99 ventilators from China: NDMA
Mehak Saba donates protective gear to doctors
Mehak Saba donates protective gear to doctors
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.