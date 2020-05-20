PM Khan summons cabinet meeting to discuss sugar crisis report

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday to give his ministers a briefing over the forensic report on sugar crisis in the country.

According to the government sources, the meeting will be held in the prime minister house at 1pm.

On April 5, the FIA DG submitted the inquiry committee’s report to the prime minister. According to the report, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi were among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

The JDW Sugar Mills and JK (Colony-II), owned and controlled by PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, exported 17.24% of their total production, the report said. Tareen’s mills availed 22.71% of the total subsidy amounting to Rs561 million.

The report then mentioned RYK Mills Limited, Etihad Sugar Mills and Two Star Industries, which are owned by Makhdoom Omer Shehryar.

Shehryar is the brother of National Food Security and Research Minister Khusro Bakhtiar. His companies exported 31.17% of their total production. They availed 18.31% of the total subsidy amounting to Rs452 million.

On April 25, PM Kha had given the sugar crisis inquiry commission two more weeks to submit its forensic audit report. The report has been prepared and will be discussed in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.