PM Haider restores complete lockdown in Azad Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has announced restoration of a complete lockdown in the state from Monday, according to the AJK Information Department.

The premier ordered authorities restore restrictions from 12am on Monday. Grocery shops and medical stores will be allowed to stay open as per the schedule given by the government, he said.

PM Haider said transport will remain suspended in AJK until Eidul Fitr. He requested the masses not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

The decision to restore lockdown was made in view of the rising number of coronavirus patients in the state, he said.

The number of known cases in AJK stands at 112. The state has not yet reported any death from the virus.

PM Haider further directed the administration for strict implementation of the SOPs advised by the government during the lockdown.