PK-8303 crashed during second landing attempt: CAA report

The CAA has released a runway inspection report for the PIA PK-8303 crash that says the crash occurred during the pilots second attempt to land the plane.

The ill-fated PK-8303 crashed in Karachi on Friday, May 22. It took off from Lahore and was scheduled to land in Karachi at 2:30pm.

The CAA report says that the runway bears marks from both engines hitting the ground. The pilot, Captain Sajjad Gul, attempted to land on the runway but the plane’s landing gear didn’t work. When both engines hit the runway, he took off again and made a second attempt.

The CAA noted in its report that the right engine hit the ground 4,500 feet from where the plane landed and the left at 5,500 feet.

Captain Gul took off and avoided an accident. He made another round with the plane but during his second attempt the plane crashed in Model Colony, hitting several houses.

There were 99 people aboard the plane, including the crew, and only two survived.

The CAA also noted that the pilot did not notify Air Traffic Control of the emergency landing.