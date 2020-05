The PIA aims to upgrade its flight operations control system following last Friday’s crash in Karachi that killed 97 people.

The airline announced in a press release on Monday that it will be buying the new operations control from a Turkey-based IT company.

The new system will help PIA monitor arriving and departing flights in an improved manner and raise its standard at par with the industry’s.

“This solution will help the PIA modify its existing processes as well,” read the statement.