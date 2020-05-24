Sunday, May 24, 2020  | 30 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PIA plane crash inquiry team inspects Karachi airport runway

SAMAA | - Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PIA plane crash inquiry team inspects Karachi airport runway

The runway at the Karachi airport bears marks from both engines of the PIA A-320 aircraft hitting the ground. The plane crashed on May 22 with 107 people aboard. Photo: Samaa Digital

An inquiry team constituted to probe into the PIA plane crash in Karachi inspected the runway of the Jinnah International Airport Sunday.

An A-320 aircraft of the PIA crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22. There were 107 people onboard, including eight crew members. Only two people survived the crash.

The inquiry team viewed landing attempts captured by cameras installed on the runway.

The runway bore marks from both engines hitting the ground, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

The pilot, Sajjad Gul, attempted to land on the runway but the plane’s landing gear didn’t work. When both engines hit the runway, he took off again and made a second attempt.

The aircraft made the second attempt after remaining airborne for 13 minutes, according to aviation sources.

Patches were eroded at four different spots on the runway. The footage from the runway cameras was handed over to the inquiry team.

The team is supposed to issue a preliminary statement regarding the crash by June 22.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PIA plane crash
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PIA, plane crash, inquiry team, Karachi, Karachi airport
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA's PK-8308
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA’s PK-8308
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.