PIA plane crash inquiry team inspects Karachi airport runway

An inquiry team constituted to probe into the PIA plane crash in Karachi inspected the runway of the Jinnah International Airport Sunday.

An A-320 aircraft of the PIA crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22. There were 107 people onboard, including eight crew members. Only two people survived the crash.

The inquiry team viewed landing attempts captured by cameras installed on the runway.

The runway bore marks from both engines hitting the ground, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

The pilot, Sajjad Gul, attempted to land on the runway but the plane’s landing gear didn’t work. When both engines hit the runway, he took off again and made a second attempt.

The aircraft made the second attempt after remaining airborne for 13 minutes, according to aviation sources.

Patches were eroded at four different spots on the runway. The footage from the runway cameras was handed over to the inquiry team.

The team is supposed to issue a preliminary statement regarding the crash by June 22.