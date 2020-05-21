Thursday, May 21, 2020  | 27 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan

PIA is giving doctors, paramedics 10% discount on tickets

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
PIA is giving doctors, paramedics 10% discount on tickets

File photo: AFP

The Pakistan International Airlines has announced that it will give 10% discount to doctors and paramedics on air tickets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The decision is meant to pay tribute to the services of healthcare professionals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The concession on tickets is “an acknowledgement of the services of doctors and paramedics and their sacrifices for humanity” PIA CEO Arshad Malik said.

Doctors and paramedics can obtain discounted tickets by showing their service cards.

