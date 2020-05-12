PIA flight carrying 120 Pakistanis leaves Dhaka

A special PIA flight carrying 120 stranded Pakistanis left Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Radio Pakistan reported that Pakistan High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui was present at Shah Jalal Airport to oversee the arrangements for the flight and bid farewell to the passengers.

The news report said the ambassador underscored the importance the Pakistani government attached to the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from all over the world.

This flight is part of Pakistan’s special repatriation operation to bring back thousands of its citizens stranded across the globe through PIA and other airlines.