PIA domestic flights resume with higher prices

PIA resumed domestic flight operations in the country on Saturday, operating two flights from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad and one from Lahore to Karachi.

As part of a series of precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, each alternate seat is being left empty.

But the burden of these empty seats is being passed on to passengers. A one-way flight from Karachi to Lahore costs Rs21,815, according to the PIA website. A flight to Islamabad is priced the same.

PIA is also going to be operating flights from the Peshawar and Quetta airports.

Travel agents in Karachi say they are reopening their offices come Monday, despite the government failing to issue a notification.